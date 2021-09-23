'I fell off a train a couple of years ago, I'm broke’, Agneepath actor Resham Arora reveals financial woes

New Delhi: Veteran actor Resham Arora, who has played numerous supporting roles in films and television shows, including a doctor in Mithun Chakraborty’s film ‘Agneepath’ is in dire need of financial assistance and has had no work offers since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

“There is absolutely no work for me. This has been the state ever since the lockdown began. While people say 'cheezein khul rahi hai (things are opening up now)', I still don't see sufficient work opportunities available,” the veteran actor told ETimes.

Resham opened up about how he and his family are also dealing with numerous health problems, which have aggravated financial, physical and emotional burden on them. “I fell off a train a couple of years ago, and then was bitten in the leg by some strange insect at a shoot for Ashwini Dheer's show 'Chidiya Ghar', which hindered my movement for some time. Being in a precarious condition, tragedy further struck me when my wife's eyesight started deteriorating; she contracted acute glaucoma,” shared the actor.

He further added, “I am seriously in need of work. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) has helped me a bit but that's definitely not enough to keep us in good condition. I am broke. I need financial aid."

Resham Arora is one of the many actors who faced acute financial woes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in available work. Shagufta Ali, Nupur Alankar, Asiesh Roy are some other actors who have faced the financial crunch in these precarious times.