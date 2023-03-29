‘I Find Peace In Praying Five Times A Day’: TV Actor Vivian Dsena Reveals He Has Converted To Islam

New Delhi: Popular television actor Vivian Dsena recently revealed that he got married in an intimate ceremony to Nouran Aly, a former journalist in Egypt around a year ago and also has a four-month-old daughter. Now, in an interview with The Times Of India, the actor revealed that he has converted to Islam.

“Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena,” he told TOI.

“I have always maintained that I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I don’t want my family in the limelight, and that’s something even Nouran doesn’t wish to be put through. I am extremely protective of my family. Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest,” he further added.

Vivian Dsena is a popular television actor who has worked in shows like ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani’ alongside Sukriti Kandpal and ‘Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’ alongside Drashti Dhami. He was earlier married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee whom he met while shooting for ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani’. They tied the knot in 2013 but later filed for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was finalised in the year 2021.