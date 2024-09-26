New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has truly left everyone stunned with his fabulous performance in 'Chandu Champion'. Playing the role of Murlikant Petkar, the actor brilliantly brought this real-life character to the screen and earned heaps of praise and accolades.

While Kartik portrayed an immensely inspiring character, he has also literally inspired Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh, who watched Chandu Champion on his way to Paris for the Olympics.

Recently, during a conclave, Kartik met the champions of the Paris 2024 Paralympics including Avani Lekhara, Navdeep Singh and Sumit Antil. He thoroughly enjoyed his time with the winners and witnessed a proud moment when Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh said, "I had specially downloaded the movie and watched it on the way to the Paris Olympics. I got motivated after watching the film, how the coach motivated Kartik, and watching Dara Singh's fight, and wanted to be like him, there I got so much of motivation. Although, the entire film is full of motivation, but I like those parts."

Apart from this, the moderator also mentioned about Chandu Champion being in the race of Oscars, as he said, "Just a reminder also, Chandu Champion was also in running for the Oscar entry for India."

Have A Look At The Post:

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his most anticipated film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The poster of the film was recently released, and everyone is eager to see Kartik back on the big screen.

Apart from this, Kartik is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, followed by Anurag Basu’s musical love story.