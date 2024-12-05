Advertisement
ROSSHAN ANDRREWS

'I Grew Up Watching Him; He Is Indian Cinema': Rosshan Andrrews On His Emotional Meeting With Amitabh Bachchan

Renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews shared an unforgettable moment of meeting Amitabh Bachchan, expressing deep admiration and gratitude ahead of his upcoming film Deva.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'I Grew Up Watching Him; He Is Indian Cinema': Rosshan Andrrews On His Emotional Meeting With Amitabh Bachchan Pic Credit: Instagram (@Rosshan Andrrews)

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, celebrated for acclaimed works like Mumbai Police and How Old Are You, recently had a momentous encounter with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Known as the megastar of Indian cinema, Bachchan has been a source of inspiration for generations of filmmakers and actors, including Andrrews.

Sharing his heartfelt emotions on social media, Andrrews wrote, "I grew up watching this man… for me, he was Indian cinema. Had come very close to meeting him several times… And… today… I shook hands with the biggest star the country has seen. Told him my first Hindi movie ‘Deva’ is releasing 31st of January. He gave me his blessings. From now on, I will mark December 4th as one of the most important days of my life… The day I met Amitabh Bachchan!"

The post resonated deeply with fans and film enthusiasts, highlighting the profound impact of Bachchan's legacy on Indian cinema.

Deva, directed by Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, is set to mark Shahid Kapoor’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after a year-long hiatus. Starring alongside Kapoor are Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, promising a captivating narrative filled with gripping performances.

With Andrrews at the helm, Deva is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, blending emotional depth and high-intensity drama. The film is slated for release on January 31st, 2025, and fans are eagerly counting down to witness this grand creation on the big screen.

