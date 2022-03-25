I had physical relationship with 10 women: Malayalam actor Vinayakan makes controversial remarks on MeToo, lands in trouble

NEW DELHI: Vinayakan is a popular actor and music composer in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. He is best known for his work in films such as 'Kammattipaadam' and 'Ee. Ma. Yau'. The actor, who was promoting his latest Malayalam release 'Oruthee', when he made some controversial statements, while speaking to the media. Vinayakan made some unpleasant comments on the MeToo controversy, finding himself in the middle of a row.

His controversial remarks have become a buzz on the Internet. He said that he has no idea what 'MeToo Movement' stands for and if 'asking women for sex is Me Too, he will continue doing so'.

As per Hindustan Times report, Vinayakan said, "What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman? In my life, I have had physical relationships with ten women. I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me. I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me."

Several social media users criticised the actor for making 'clueless' remarks on MeToo. One social media user wrote that one can’t ask random people if they’re interested in a sexual relationship. Another user slammed Vinayakan for being a 'clueless guy'.

_____, you can't just ask random people to sleep with you _____. It might be a traumatic experience for the people at the other end.#vinayakan https://t.co/2OqwdnPXxY — Anoop Jose __ (@Anoop_Jose) March 23, 2022

#Vinayakan You cannot ask someone when you are at a position of power/ there's something the other one needs. You cannot call a random person who hasn't shown interest. If there's a mutual spark, you wouldn't need to ask. No wonder no woman has asked him for sex. Clueless guy_ https://t.co/tn3rnyOaKl — Sajithra _______ (she-her) (@sajithra) March 24, 2022

Those who say #Vinayakan respects consent and appreciate him asking for sex to random people, I believe are fine with any random man approaching them/their dear ones asking for the same. Are we living in some la la land? — SNellay (@SNellay) March 24, 2022

Vinayakan's remarks have also been slammed by several celebrities from the Malayalam film industrycincluding popular actor Harish Peradi. An IndiaGlitz report stated that Navya Nair who was present at the event was also criticized for keeping quiet to which she defended herself that she couldnt do anything then but registered her protest later.

This is not the first time Vinayakan has been in the news for his controversial statements. In 2019, he was arrested when poet and Dalit activist Mruduladevi complained that he verbally harassed her over the phone, using sexually explicit language.

Speaking of 'Oruthee', the film was previously titled as 'Thee', and is a Malayalam drama. It has been helmed by VK Prakash. The movie marks the comeback of actress Navya Nair. 'Oruthee' depicts the story of a woman who is a boat conductor. It also stars Drishya Dinesh, K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who passed away recently, and Vinayakan in important roles.

