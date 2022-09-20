'I had to wear breast pads', SHOCKING revelation by Ragini MMS 2 actress Sandhya Mridul

New Delhi: Popular television and film actress Sandhya Mridul opened up on being told about facing body-shaming in the industry. In an interview with Hindustan Times.com, she revealed that she did pad up for certain roles.

Sandhya Mridul confessed that for Page 3 and Ragini MMS 2 she had to pad up. "For Page 3 I wore (breast) pads. For some scenes I did it. Here, I said it. There are characters like in Ragini MMS where I only suggested she should wear pads because that is the character. But you cannot tell me to get a boob job. For Ragini MMS it completely made sense to me."

‘Aap bahar chalne ko tyaar nahi ho’, ‘chalo beer pila do’, are other phrases Mridul had to hear. "Ye sab suna hai. That was another reason why I didn’t do enough work. I have tried my best to not work for money. I have gone through phases where I have been extremely in difficult financial situations but I have still not caved in," she said.

Earlier this month, Mridul took to social media and shared how a filmmaker asked her to get a boob job done for a film. “I was like I am not changing my body for you. Tomorrow you will come and say change your nose. I won’t do it. Someone told me ‘Aapke toh boobs hi nahi hai, sorry’. Mujhe bola gaya hai! For one film, they said, ‘We love you but we need you to have big boobs for the character’. I told them to go ahead and pad me," she said.