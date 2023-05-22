topStoriesenglish2611506
QUENTIN TARANTINO

‘I Have Always Admired Quentin Tarantino,’ Says Director Ram Alladi On His Inspiration For ‘Panne’

Panne director Ram Alladi said that he has always admired the genius of Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino.

May 22, 2023

New Delhi: Quentin Tarantino’s style of filmmaking has inspired many around the world. His unique way of shooting graphic violent scenes, non-linear storytelling, and even narration of his films has inspired many filmmakers, and one such personality is Award-winning New York-based writer and director, Ram Alladi, who made a name for himself with Chiseled (2017) and Ra’s Metanoia based on 'Gandhi'. 

Ram Alladi who recently released the trailer of his upcoming, political patriotic drama Panne aka PAGES, shared an interesting anecdote on how he was fascinated with Quentin’s work especially the way he cuts out the trailer of his films.  

Talking about the same, director, Ram Alladi said, “Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker whose work is packed to the brim with references from classic cinema and if an artist is only as good as his influences, then Tarantino is one of the all-time greats, and i have always admired QT’s work because of the way he presents his work, he is adept at throwing out a great scene, especially when it comes to the trailer of his films, as he uses the same editing technique called the non-linear editing which many filmmakers follow, so, when I was cutting out scenes for Panne’s trailer, I followed the same strategy which creates a film with rich complexity and exceptional character building that entrances audiences.  

Adding more to it, Ram Alladi said, “And sometimes the screenplay of the film requires to be narrated with voice over parallelly, and since Panne aka PAGES is a drama, i thought of getting Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher or Danny Denzongpa on board for Panne, to get it narrated via them, because they have a very versatile voice because obviously (I am no Tarantino to narrate it myself) but he’s inspired me to be a filmmaker to take risks, so here we are with our film ready to be released soon.” 

Panne aka PAGES is slated to release earlier this year. 

