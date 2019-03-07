I have an opinion, but I like to keep it to myself: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has responded to Kangana Ranaut's criticism regarding celebrities who don't take a stand on political and social issues by saying that she has an opinion on matters, but she likes to keep it to herself.

Alia was interacting with the media at the fourth edition of Outlook Business magazine's 'Women of Worth' awards here on Wednesday.

Kangana recently criticised actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Ranveer Singh for not voicing their opinions on political topics and for staying aloof from issues concerning the society at large.

Commenting on this, Alia said: "I definitely don't have that ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really respect her for that. Maybe, in a way she is right that sometimes we do hold back because we don't want to talk unnecessarily about an issue."

"My dad (filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt) always says that there are already so many opinions in the world, so the world can do with one less opinion. So, I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. But kudos to her (Kangana) because she genuinely speaks really well."

On being part of "Kalank", Alia said: "It has been an unbelievable journey and it is an honour to be a part of such an ensemble cast. The director of 'Kalank', Abhishek Verman is a very close friend of mine. I think all of us, including him, have done a lot of hard work for this film.

"It's just the beginning... There will not be one dull moment until 'Kalank' releases."

"Kalank" is a period drama produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

Set for release on April 19, it stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu and Sanjay Dutt, apart from Alia.