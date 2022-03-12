I have done all therapies, but didn't question god, shares Mandira Bedi

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi suffered a huge personal loss with her husband Raj Kaushal's sudden death on June 30, 2021. She, however, has put up a brave face and believes in the power of prayers.

In an interview with ETimes, Mandira opened up on positivity, raising two kids Vir and Tara, and how she did take a break from prayer but never questioned god despite all the hardships befalling her.

When asked on how does she keep her calm, Mandira Bedi said, "Things have happened in my life unexpectedly or haven't gone the way we wanted. In that too, there is some grace and God's plan. I did take a break from prayer but now I bow my head- right from morning when I open my eyes to the lunch that comes in my plate to everything. I don't believe in : Why this is happening to me? Or, why me? I had no choice but to be strong. I had no choice but to give a positive, happy and loving home to my kids. I had a lot of anger and negativity in my life. I have done all therapies to calm myself. I have worked so hard to get to that place, so now it takes a lot to derail me. Hereon, my path is to keep my kids and myself going."

She also added on how she believes in prayer and when asked if she took a break from it ever, the actress shared, "No, I did not. Yes, I took a break from prayer because I was dealing with a lot. But later I thought that this is not who I am."

Late filmmaker Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a 4-year-old girl child, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Mandira Bedi was last seen at close friend Mouni Roy's intimate wedding with Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa.