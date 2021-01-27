I have done it all on my own, and never asked my father to call anyone: Luv Sinha

New Delhi: Bollywood's legendary actor, Shatrugan Sinha's son Luv Sinha made his debut with the movie Sadiyaan in 2010 followed by the super hit movie Paltan. When asked about his impeccable choice in selecting scripts and movies he wants to work in, he opened up about his career and spoke about growing all alone in the film industry although coming from the well-established 'Sinha' family.

"I wouldn't say not taking up more films was conscious. What happened initially was there was a perception. Again, I'm not the first actor whose debut film didn't work. What happens is the way you're projected as well as the box-office fate of a film, they make a difference. It took a while for me to break that perception." says Luv.

Paltan was a war drama which worked wonders in getting him noticed as a serious actor, according to Sinha.

“That film changed things a bit. After that, I’ve been meeting people and working towards lining up the right project. I think it should all fall into place soon. Last year, things were supposed to start again, but we all got thrown off track. I wouldn’t call my journey easy, even though I belong to one of the known film families, it’s not been easy for me,” admits the actor.

Luv Sinha currently has an exciting project in hand, and is on the verge of signing more. He adds that his connections never helped him in his film career. “I have done it all on my own, and never asked my father to call anyone or put in a word for me anywhere,” he says.

He lists the kind of roles that he wants to work towards achieving. “The thing with me is that I’d want to play a character like Shah Rukh Khan played in Baazigar (1993), or something like Emraan Hashmi in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Even a film like War (2019), a spy drama thriller or a courtroom drama. These roles, I believe, will be good opportunities to prove myself, that’s what I’m working towards right now,” Sinha signs off.