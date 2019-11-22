I have not quit Indian Idol: Anu Malik

New Delhi: Music composer Anu Malik has refuted claims of leaving the singing reality show Indian Idol. On Thursday, a source close to the channel revealed that Malik "is stepping down as a judge from Indian Idol".

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Anu Malik revealed that he has taken a three-week break. “I have not quit the show. I have taken a three-week break. I want to clear my name and return to the show. If someone is saying things about me again and again on social media, it gets to you. I wrote an Insta post explaining that I am in a dark space. This Twitter campaign has been going on since a while and I was tired of these false, malicious accusations on social media. The best thing is once you clear your name and go back to business, it is good for everyone.”

Reacting to the news of Anu Malik stepping down as a Judge, Sona Mohapatra told IANS, "It's great news. Sony TV took a long time do this but I am happy that he has finally stepped down from the show. It's a battle of the whole country. There are so many people who did not want to see this person (Malik) flaunting himself on national television because it gives a lot of wrong messages to predators that they can also get away with such a thing."

Sona, who accused Malik of sexual harassment, started a campaign against him all over when he was reinstated as a judge in Indian Idol 10.

