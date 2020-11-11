I haven’t met my parents and sister in ages: Vaani Kapoor on working round-the-clock

New Delhi: Bollywood's leggy lass Vaani Kapoor has wrapped up Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, signed and finished Bell-Bottom with Akshay Kumar, and also signed and is currently shooting Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Quite a busy girl, we say!

Vaani Kapoor, who was in Scotland for two months to complete the shoot of BellBottom, travelled to Chandigarh for her next with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Looks like this year, it is going to be a working Diwali for the actress. She won’t be able to see her parents or friends this festive season, due to work commitments.

“I have been living out of my suitcase for months now and I will be doing so in the coming months too. Honestly, I’m not complaining because I have been fortunate enough to be working even in the midst of a pandemic. I haven’t met my parents and sister in ages and I have been living in a hotel room for months but I guess that’s the new normal for us actors. We have to create a bio bubble around us so that work can continue and we can keep making films that entertain the audience,” says the gorgeous actress.

She says, “Movies can transport people into a world, make them forget about their daily struggles for those few hours and in a world that we are living in now, movies that entertain will be all the more important for people to seek joy and happiness. I’m happy to be a part of films that will hopefully bring a smile to the faces of the audience.”