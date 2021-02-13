I hope third time’s lucky for me as well!: Parineeti Chopra on her new song Matlabi Yariyan

New Delhi: Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is back with a new song that will definitely blow everyone away. The talented actress-singer charmed everyone with her breath-taking singing skills in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Kesari.

She is now back with her much anticipated third song Matlabi Yariyan – Unplugged for her forthcoming release The Girl On The Train (TGOTT).

The much-anticipated song has been composed by Vipin Patwa and Kumaar has written the lyrics for the same.

“I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mike and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, is when Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice," said Parineeti Chopra.

She added, “I am so glad that I got to do it and people have given so much love to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as my song from Kesari - Teri Mitti. So, I hope third time’s lucky for me as well and this song is accepted.”

Parineeti has established herself as the best actress-singer of her generation with her earlier songs. Teri Mitti has clocked close to 100 million views and Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin has registered about 90 million views.