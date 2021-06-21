I know I am not guilty, her parents’ greed killed her: Pratyusha Banerjee’s former boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh

New Delhi: Late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s former boyfriend, model-actor Rahul Raj Singh has once again hit the headlines for his latest interview.

Talking to the Spotboye, Rahul shared that due to the COVID pandemic, the case is taking so much time in getting a clearance.

Calling Pratyusha’s parents as the culprit, he claimed,“I know I am not guilty. I didn’t kill Pratyusha, her parents’ greed killed her. She was unable to satiate their endless demands. I tried to save her, not to kill her.”

Elaborating further about her parents’ condition, he shared that they are in a serious financial crisis and are living in Mumbai in a small quarter with no source of income. He further said that they are not even ready to go back to their hometown (Jamshedpur) as everyone out there knows how they have exploited their daughter.

Not only that, he also talked about suing Bigg Boss fame producer Vikas Gupta and TV actor Kamya Punjabi in a criminal defamation case as soon as his name gets cleared in Pratyusha’s case.

Sharing his thoughts over it, he said,“They have damaged my life and career beyond repair. No retaliatory action can give me back my five lost years. Since I was held responsible for Pratyusha’s death, all my work has dried up. All that I had achieved before Pratyusha’s death is forgotten. My life has come to a standstill. I will sue these two for criminal defamation claiming Rs 1 as compensation.”

For the unversed, Pratyusha Banerjee became an overnight star with 'Balika Vadhu'. She died on April 1, 2016, and her shocking demise left her family, friends and fans grieving. The actress was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment.

Her parents Shankar and Soma had reportedly filed an FIR with the local police station in Mumbai alleging that Rahul Raj who was in a live-in relationship with their daughter had mentally and emotionally tortured the actress and drove her to commit suicide. Her parents were supported by TV actress Kamya Panjabi and producer Vikas Gupta.

She was also a participant in Bigg Boss 7 along with Kamya Punjabi and Gauahar Khan.

Rahul is currently out on bail.