'I lean On My Real-Life Friends...': Ananya Panday On Dealing With Breakups

Mumbai: Ananya Panday has left movie buffs mesmerised with her performance in her latest release, 'CTRL', a gripping cyberthriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. While the story takes a thrilling turn with AI going out of control, Ananya shared how she handles breakups in real life.

Speaking to ANI, Ananya revealed that, unlike her character Nella, she leans on her "real friends" when going through tough times, especially breakups.

"I lean on my real-life friends only. As Nella proved in the film, it's not the best thing to rely on AI and all these digital things. I prefer to stick to physical friendships," she shared.

The 'CTRL' actress also spoke about handling social media trolling, saying she's become more "thick-skinned" over time."It affects me as much as it would affect any other person, but I think it also depends on the day. Sometimes I'm able to deal with stuff better, and some days it affects me a lot more. But in general, I'm a lot more thick-skinned than I was, and I don't let unnecessary, irrelevant voices reach me," she said.

The movie marks her second OTT release this year, following her debut in the series 'Call Me Bae' in September.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also stars Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in 'Mismatched'.

The cyberthriller was released on October 4 on Netflix and is now available for streaming.