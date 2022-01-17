I learnt from him, from a distance, like Ekalavya did: Kamal Hassan on Pandit Birju Maharaj demise

New Delhi: Tamil actor Kamal Hassan is heartbroken after learning about legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj's death on Monday (January 16). Birju Maharaj passed away at the age of 83 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The ‘Chachi 420’ actor called himself ‘Ekalavya’ who was learning from afar from guru Birju Maharaj before finally getting a chance to be choreographed by him in the film ‘Vishwaroopam'.

“We've lost a peerless dancer like Pandit Birju Maharaj. For several years, I learned from him, from a distance, as Ekalavya did.. then I got to learn from him in person for the film Vishwaroopam. ‘Without you insight, I'm not who I am”, tweeted the actor in Tamil.

The news of Pandit Birju Maharaj’s demise has caused grief to innumerable people, especially to people from cinema and performing arts, who see his death as “a loss of an institution”.

Various celebrities like Hema Malini, Amjad Ali Khan, Subhash Ghai and Adnan Sami have mourned his death.

“His ghungroos were on his ankles till he breathed his last. I always admired and respected him as a giant of the medium of Kathak and will miss his presence on the firmament of dance,” tweeted veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini.

“For me it's been a personal loss. He was loved immensely by my family and his memories live in our hearts forever. The heavens will dance for him today and everyday," sarod maestro, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Saheb tweeted.

“I learnt 'DANCE' means the body but the soul is in the eyes. That's why he was a Jagat Guru in Kathak,” mourned filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Pandit Birju Maharaj was a direct descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, that includes his two uncles - Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj. He started receiving training in the dance form from his young days by his father and uncles. Pandit Birju Maharaj's first major solo performance was at Manmath Nath Ghosh celebrations in Bengal and since then there has been no looking back.

Birju Maharaj has been conferred with numerous prestigious awards including India's second-highest civilian award – Padma Vibhushan. Other awards bestowed on him are Sangeet Natak Academy Award, Kalidas Samman, Nritya Choodamani, Andhra Ratna, Nritya Vilas, Adharshila Shikhar Samman, Soviet Land Nehru Award, Shiromani Samman, Rajiv Gandhi Peace Award.

He also has Honorary Doctorate degrees from Banares Hindu University and Khairagarh University.

Pandit Birju Maharaj apart from his immense contribution in the classical dance form of Kathak, has also choreographed some Bollywood songs like 'Aan Milo Sajana' from 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Apart from dancing, Pandit Birju Maharaj was also a talented singer, poet and drummer. He has directed, composed music and sung for two classical dance sequences for renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray's‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’ (The Chess Players).