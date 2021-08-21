I like playing Cupid! It's just that I'm getting paid this time: Karan Johar

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: The theme of "Bigg Boss OTT" is ‘Stay Connected because its important to find the right connection to take you ahead in the game.

But when asked host Karan Johar what he thought of this unique theme, Karan revealed that: "Connections are important in life. Also, I like playing cupid in others' lives. It's just that I'm getting paid this time!"

Wow looks like apart from hosting and being a mentor Karan Johar has other plans too!

It will be super exciting to watch who will be the next couple who will soon talk of the town!

"Bigg Boss OTT" airs on Voot.

Karan JoharBigg Boss OTTSalman KhanBigg Boss 15CupidVoot
