I love a soul, not a gender: Sophie Turner

 "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner says she has experimented with sexuality.

I love a soul, not a gender: Sophie Turner

Los Angeles: "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner says she has experimented with sexuality.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress opened up about her relationship with fiance Joe Jonas, and her love life prior to her engagement, reports foxnews.com. 

She announced her engagement to Joe in October 2017.

Responding as to why the actress, who recently turned 23, got engaged "so young", Turner said that she was "fully preparing (herself) to be single for the rest of (her) life."

But, she said: "I think once you`ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I`m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I`ve lived enough life to know. I`ve met enough guys to know -- I`ve met enough girls to know. I don`t feel 22 (now 23). I feel like 27, 28."

Questioned further about her mention of girls, Turner said: "Everyone experiments. It`s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

Turner got global recognition after essaying the role of Sansa Stark in the HBO hit series that`s entering its final season in April. 

"Game of Thrones" is aired in India on Star World. 

The actress was also joined by her real-life friend and GoT co-star Maisie Williams for the interview.

