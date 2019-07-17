close

Tamannaah Bhatia

I love Deepika Padukone's experimental nature: Tamannaah Bhatia

'Baahubali' star Tamannaah Bhatia says she absolutely adores actress Deepika Padukone's experimental nature

Mumbai: 'Baahubali' star Tamannaah Bhatia says she absolutely adores actress Deepika Padukone's experimental nature

"In Bollywood, I love Deepika Padukone. She has beautiful eyes, and I absolutely adore her experimental nature and her minimalist approach to everything, " said Tamannaah. 

"In Hollywood, I look up to Meryl Streep. I love the fact that she looks different in every part that she plays. Even at age of 70, she can completely transform and become an absolutely different character," said Tamannaah. 

Tamannaah recollected a hilarious incident that took place during one of her shoots. "There was this one time when I rehearsed an entire dance sequence in my vanity van and everyone outside was wondering why the van was swinging and shaking," recalled the actress, appearing on the digital series, "Vanity Dairies". 

Tamannaah BhatiaDeepika Padukone
