'I love her dimples': Rohman Shawl hearts this pic with girlfriend Sushmita Sen

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are so cute! The couple, currently busy holidaying in Armenia, just cannot get enough of each other and we have proof.

On Monday night, Rohman added a loved-up post for Sushmita from their vacation and said, "I just love her dimples. My munchkin. Sushmita, I LOVE YOU. #love #life #happiness #smile #mine."

In the picture, Rohman can be seen planting a kiss on Sushmita's cheeks and she sports a million dollar smiles on her face.

Take a look:

The post was quickly shared by Sushmita too and she also commented on Rohman's photo of them: "All yours. Dimples and all. I love this picture!!!! Mmmuuuaah jaan meri."

"'Here's another beautiful reason to smile more often'. I love you," read the caption of her post.

Sushmita and Rohman give major couple goals. Isn't it?

They have been dating for a while now and accompany each other to holidays, events and family get-togethers. Rohman was Sushmita's plus one at her brother Rajeev's wedding in Goa in June.

In Armenia, Sushmita and Rohman have been joined by her daughters Renee and Alisah and the family of four are having a blast together.

On the professional front, Sushmita, a former beauty queen, hasn't announced her next project yet. She was last seen in 2015 Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.