‘I’m glad Badhaai Do has started it off on a positive note’: Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who is basking high after the success of her recently released film , Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao, feels happy that her film contributed in bringing the audience back to the cinema halls.

She is thrilled that her incredible performance, coupled with the love that Badhaai Do is getting, has got people back to the theatres which was most needed for Bollywood as it comes of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said, “I’m happy that I have contributed towards bringing people back to the cinemas with our gem of a film, Badhaai Do! I hope the year continues to bring me luck and success. I also wish that the industry sees enormous successes because it was deeply affected by the pandemic. I’m glad Badhaai Do has started it off on a positive note!”

About the phenomenal start that she has got in 2022, Bhumi added, “It’s definitely a big year for me and it has started off with a bang! The love and appreciation that I have been getting for Badhaai Do is just insane and I couldn’t have imagined a better start to 2022. I feel validated as an actor because my content choices are working consistently.”

Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah!

She further stated, “It’s going to be a super special and the most diverse year in cinema that I have had in my career. As a creative person, I feel satiated that I will get to show people how different and disruptive I can be every time I come on screen. I hope I can entertain everyone thoroughly as that brings me a lot of joy.”