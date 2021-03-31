I’m thrilled about vibrancy and diversity we have added to the music scene in India: Ranveer Singh on IncInk’s expansion

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh’s passion project IncInk has completed two glorious years, he founded with Navzar Eranee. The venture has turned out as a creative platform for budding, talented musicians and is empowering them to shine bright.

"When I had decided to chase my dream of becoming an actor years ago, it wasn’t easy getting my foot in the door. I was fortunate enough to build my career through combination of hard work, passion and self-belief. I told myself back then that when I become relatively successful, I will try and do something for my fellow dreamers. That’s when the germ of IncInk was sown in my head", he added.

He added, "Today, I feel grateful to have been able to provide a platform to some outstanding new talents. I am blown away by the music that these brilliant young artistes have created and I am continually impressed at their ability to express and create art that is disruptive. The entire team at IncInk has given it their all in backing these talents and I thank them with all my heart. The team’s effort has been relentless in fuelling the passion of these poets and singers."

Ranveer feels the discoveries made by IncInk, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, Devil – The Rhymer and SlowCheeta, have turned out to be prodigies and he couldn’t be happier to see them soar.

“They have evolved into serious musical prodigies of our generation who are now being appreciated far and wide. IncInk has tried to be a vehicle for their artistic growth, becoming the wind beneath the wings of these rare gems. I am proud of what the team has achieved in a short span of two years, and I’m thrilled about the vibrancy and diversity we have added to the music scene in India,” he said.

Now, IncInk aims to expand its scope of work and become an artist collective that serves as a platform for new, un-showcased artists and ideas across India and diversify into all genres.

Ranveer said, “Being fluid in this endeavour through genre music, video, visual art and experiences is what we do here. Ink is a beacon for artists. I would like it to be a lighthouse on the shore. If we can inspire something new, reach somebody unreachable and touch someone so they feel included, that would be fulfilling.”

He added, “I would be going back into the past and inspiring that younger me to never be dejected, to work harder and keep experimenting, trying new things and playing with ideas. When something doesn't work, no problem, build again. I would nurture the child in me and encourage that kid to just keep playing and expressing. I had the hustle in me to make my own luck in order to become something.”

He further said, “People who work just as hard, often times don't get that chance and may never get it. Mine was a million to one shot, I was prepared to risk it all and I found my opportunity. Even though I often felt discouraged I persevered. I just want to say if you don't get it, if you fall, don't stay down, get up, keep playing. Always be inspired to play. I want to lead by example. So, that's what we will do through IncInk. Keep playing, falling and getting up for the run again. The child in you makes you joyous, discover and rediscover him always.”

About IncInk’s genre-fluid vision forward, Navzar says, “The collective is open. We want to discover and work genre-agnostic so whether it's electronica or jazz musician/band or singer-songwriter or folk musicians from the interiors of India - we don't want to be confined or be boxed into just this or that. This is a callout to all then artists who are authentic in their vision and craft, if you have that edge - we are on.”

He added, "IncInk is not just a label. It's a philosophy that lives true. All artists at the collective are handpicked for the highly skilled artisan and we want to continue to collaborate with creative artists. As an artist's collective, we will not be limited to music releases, videos but we expand on to bigger visions being executed via - IP's, products and collaborations. The future of IncInk is as an artist collective."

Navzar further reveals, “We will perform artistic collaborations and empower the creation of product that moves the soul. Every artist will have a share and everyone will play a part. Our work with the deaf community with the Indian Sign Language (ISL) initiatives have been something the moved my soul from the beginning. We want to help in a big way - and those are the lives we want to touch and expand further.”