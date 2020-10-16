हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

I’m thrilled to be back on the sets of Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar

The period drama 'Prithviraj' is being by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.

I'm thrilled to be back on the sets of Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's next big venture - Yash Raj Films' (YRF) 'Prithviraj' shoot has kickstarted. It is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The big-budget historical had completed a major chunk of its filming before the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation. 

A huge set has been built inside YRF Studios compound with all safety precautions in place for a smooth shoo, reportedly. Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, is making her dream debut with 'Prithviraj' and has joined Akki in the shoot. She will be seen playing Sanyogita - the love of the king’s life.

“I’m thrilled to be back on the sets of Prithviraj as I awfully missed the set life. I look forward to be on shoot every day because I’m absorbing a lot and I’m loving it. I was excited to be on sets with Akshay sir because I’ve learnt so much from him and there is so much more to learn,” says the debutant actress.

“I consider myself fortunate to be working with the team and everyone has been wonderful. It is daunting when you debut and you want to do your best and give it your all. Everyone including Akshay sir are all very supportive and encouraging,” she adds.

The period drama 'Prithviraj' is being by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.

 

Akshay Kumar
