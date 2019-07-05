I make you look good: Malaika Arora to Arjun Kapoor

close

Malaika Arora

Malaika, who was vacationing with the "India's Most Wanted" actor, commented: "I make you look good."

New York: Actress Malaika Arora says it's her magic that makes actor Arjun Kapoor look good.

Arjun on Thursday night shared a string of photographs on Instagram from his "surreal" vacation in New York. 

He captioned the images: "It's been a surreal holiday. Thank you New York till we meet again (and we shall)... New York life, vacay vibes, street art."

Malaika, who was vacationing with the "India's Most Wanted" actor, commented: "I make you look good."

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Malaika had on Wednesday even shared a post on love, tagging Arjun on it.

"'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar," Malaika shared in an Instagram story.

On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat", a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. 

 

 

