I miss taking the train: Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday reminisced about the time she used to travel by train with her family

Sharing an old childhood photograph from one of her train journeys, Sonam took to social media and wrote: "There's something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip."

In the image, the "Neerja" actress is seen posing while lying on the upper berth of a train.

Sonam even made her husband Anand Ahuja nostalgic as he then shared his favourite train moment too.

"I also love trains...Let's go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh...Some 14-hour long trip with 40 classmates," Anand commented on Sonam's photograph.

The couple got married in May last year.

Sonam recently turned 34 and hosted a grand party for her family and friends from the film industry. On the work front, she is gearing up for the release of "The Zoya Factor".