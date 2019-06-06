close

sunil dutt

I miss you: Sanjay Dutt on father Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt posted a heartwarming message for his late father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, saying he misses him every day.

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt posted a heartwarming message for his late father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, saying he misses him every day.

On actor Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniversary on Thursday, Sanjay took to Twitter to remember his father. 

The actor shared a black and white photograph of himself with his father and his sister. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you." 
 

Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician. He had worked in memorable films such as "Sadhna", "Ek Phool Char Kaante", "Gumraah", "Mera Saaya", "Mother India" and "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.". 

In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government. He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his residence in Mumbai. 

Sanjay's fans got a glimpse of the bond he shared with his father through Rajkumar Hirani's film "Sanju" that saw actor Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay.
 

 

 

