'I respect each religion as my own': R Madhavan to troll who questioned his faith

New Delhi: R Madhavan shut down a troll who questioned him over having a crucifix at his home after the actor shared a picture of himself with father Ranganathan and son Vedaant on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day and Avani Avittam on Thursday.

The Twitter user, sharing the family photo Madhavan had shared, wrote, "Why do they have a cross in the background? Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today!"

To which, Madhavan replied with a powerful message. "I really don't care about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in your sickness, you did not see the Golden Temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism. I have a blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought."

He further added that "his home is home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter. Like any defence personnel will tell you, happens in every unit."

"I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time RESPECT each and every faith, belief and region. ‘Yemmadhamum Sammadham’ (I respect each religion as my own). I hope my son follows that too," he added.

At last, he concluded by saying, "I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church. I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that. All I have is a lot of love and respect to give as my vast travels and experience has proved, is the only true faith. Peace and love to you too."

Read Madhavan's statement here:

And, here's the photo the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor had shared:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which he has also directed. The film is currently in post-production stage and is expected to release later in 2019.