'I sang 'Baby Doll' song with a vengeance', says singer Kanika Kapoor

New Delhi: Popular singer Kanika Kapoor sang the blockbuster track 'Baby Doll' featuring Sunny Leone from the movie Ragini MMS 2. The track came out in 2014 and ever since Kanika has sung some superhit tracks in Hindi films.

The star singer in an interview with ETimes opened up on her favourite music, remix culture and much more. While talking about her maiden Bollywood hit, Kanika Kapoor said, "I love sad, Sufi songs. That's the genre of music that I listen to. I love qawwalis and meaningful lyrics. One of my personal favourites is ‘Jugni’. It is something that I resonate with because of the meaning of the song. When I started singing, I didn't know the meaning of the song. And when I read the meaning of the song, I fell in love with it even more because I started seeing it in a different light. It means that at the end of the day, it is between you and God.

And my second favourite song, sung by me is, ‘Baby doll’. I was dealing with a lot of trauma and going through several ups and downs in my personal life when I was offered the song. When I understood the meaning of ‘Yeh duniya pittal di, Baby doll main sone di’, I sang it with a vengeance, which is quite sad. But I sang it with all my heart and people connected with it."

The 42-year-old singer is born and brought up in Lucknow. She married businessman Raj Chandok in 1998 and moved to London. The couple divorced later and has three children.

Kanika Kapoor recently released her new album 'Jugni Ji'.