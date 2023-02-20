topStoriesenglish2575505
'I Think Every Healthy Person Must Donate Blood At Least Twice a Year': Jay Soni

Jay Soni who became a household name with Sasural Genda Phool has worked selectively over the last few years after working on over 20 shows, both fiction and nonfiction. 

New Delhi: Actor and host, Jay Soni has had a good start to the year, as his role in the longest-running show on television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been receiving positive feedback and love for playing Abhinav Sharma. 

Jay Soni who became a household name with Sasural Genda Phool has worked selectively over the last few years after working on over 20 shows, both fiction and nonfiction. The actor believes in keeping low-key and keeping his personal life private. 

However one thing Jay boasts about and would like to influence people who are his fans, he shares, 'I just got back home after going in for blood donation. It wasn't a boot camp or an event organized for the press. I just walked into a hospital that I usually frequent, donated my blood & walked out. If you're healthy and get a heads-up from your family doctor, you must really try to donate blood twice a year. I can tell you all the benefits but you can find them all online. More than anything, It just feels nice to be able to give it back to our community in some way.' 

'I see so many messages circulated on social media asking for blood requirements. Although we have blood banks, considering the population, I don't think it's enough. Even if half the youth, who are healthy enough to donate, come forward and make this a regular thing, imagine the blood bank we would build and no one will ever have to run a helter-skelter during emergency situations. The benefits of donating are plenty but nothing beats the feeling one gets, that of contentment. Fans follow their favorite actors and get influenced by their lifestyle choices, I hope they even add blood donation to their list,' Jay adds.

