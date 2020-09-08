I used to smoke drugs-filled cigarette with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty confesses before NCB

In a major development, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has confessed before National Crime Bureau that she used to smoke cigarettes filled with marijuana (ganja). Rhea told the NCB during questioning that she used to smoke drugs-filled cigarette with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea also claimed during interrogation that Sushant was consuming drugs since 2016

This has been revealed by electronic gadgets recovered from Rhea's home. The forensic investigation of Rhea's old mobile phone, laptop and tablet has revealed several things to the NCB.

The gadgets recovered from Rhea's home revealed that her drugs circle was highly active in 2017, 2018, 2019. Investigating agencies have recovered several photographs, videos, WhatsApp chats and SMS related to the drugs circle in the electronic device recovered from Rhea's home. It is learnt that several big names of Bollywood are spotted in these photographs and videos. Many famous Bollywood stars are now under NCB's scanner and it remains to be seen whether the NCB will question them or not.

Meanwhile, the NCB is likely to make a big arrest in connection with the drug probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB is planning to question Sushant's servant Neeraj as Rhea, Showik and Samuel have given some important information related to Neeraj in this matter. The NCB may also summon Sushant's chartered accountant Shruti Modi.

On Monday (September 7), Rhea failed to give answers to several important questions asked by the NCB. For example, the NCB asked Rhea whether she was getting drugs delivered at her home, whose money was used to buy drugs and whether Sushant also used to consume drugs at the hotel in Mumbai where he used to stay.