I’ve always worried about how I looked; my hips too wide, my thighs too wobbly: Ileana D'Cruz on battling body issues

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz in her latest post on Instagram has opened up on her fears related to battling body issues and how she has embraced her beauty now. Her inspiring post can be an eye-opener for many, who believe in achieving a 'perfect 10/10' body and often struggle with it.

She wrote: I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough.....I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough.

Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed.

Different.

Quirky.

Unique.

Every scar, every bump, every “flaw” just made me, me.

My own kind of beautiful.

That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out.

#nophotoshop #nobs @colstonjulian

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' released on November 22, 2019. She will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'.