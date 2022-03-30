हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Will Smith

‘I’ve never seen him do that,’ Will Smith's mother reacts to him slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

"That`s the first time I`ve ever seen him go off," says Will Smith's mother Carolyn Smith on him slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022.

‘I’ve never seen him do that,’ Will Smith&#039;s mother reacts to him slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Washington: Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, has addressed her son’s behaviour at the 2022 Oscars, stating that she’s just as surprised as the rest of the world. According to Variety, while speaking to a local Philadelphia news outlet, Carolyn shared that she’s never seen her son lash out the way he did at the 94th Academy Awards, where he took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock.

Reacting to the incident, she said, "He is a very even, people person. That`s the first time I`ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime...I’ve never seen him do that."

The whole controversy erupted after comedian Rock joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during this year's Oscars ceremony. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in `G.I. Jane 2` which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife`s name out of your fu--ing mouth!"

Smith was named best actor later in the evening. He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologised to Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Will SmithChris RockCarolyn SmithOscars 2022Jada Pinkett Smith
Next
Story

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu turns showstopper on ramp, gets BRUTALLY trolled, body-shamed for weight gain!

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Zee Top 10: PM Modi to address virtual BIMSTEC summit in Sri Lanka