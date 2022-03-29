‘I’ve said no to 150 rishtas in last 20 years,’ reveals singer Mika Singh, who's now ready to get married

New Delhi: Singer Mika Singh has been entertaining the audiences for more than two decades with his chartbuster songs. The ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’ hitmaker’s upcoming TV show ‘Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti’ will help the singer finally find a bride for himself. Mika has revealed that he has said no to around 150 rishtas in the past 20 years but is now finally ready to settle down.

“I think many people would want to have a swayamvar like this. I am lucky that I got an offer like this after many years. I was not ready earlier, I have said no to at least 100-150 rishtas in last 20 years, and my work was really important to me,” Mika Singh told ETimes.

He further shared, “People would think that I like to party and hangout with girls and that is my reason of not getting married but that was never the case. Meri family mein aaj tak meri itni himmat nahi hui ki main Daler paaji ko apni koi girlfriend dikhaun, humare mein yeh system nahi hai. Woh respect rehti hai. Finally, when this offer came Daler paaji said, ‘Kar le, kya pata koi mil jaye. Tu waise toh humari baat nahi maan raha. Right now, I am 44. Better hai ya toh main single rahoon, ya ab shaadi kar loon,”

Mika also revealed the kind of girl that he is looking for and said, “We should have an understanding. Girls know what they want and the kind of understanding they want, so I want someone like that.”