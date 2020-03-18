I want to compete with myself, says Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has had a great Box Office run last year. The actress has been showered with awards and accolades for her performance in movies like Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Talking about her success ratio, Bhumi Pednekar said, "It has been an incredible year for sure and I have to thank my incredible directors for choosing me to be a part of their vision. Their confidence in me is a huge validation for an artist like me who wants to be a part of the best films that are being made today. I’m cherishing this moment and all the success and it is making me a lot more motivated to only do better work and deliver better performances on screen."

She further added, "My journey in cinema has recently begun and I feel blessed and fortunate that my work has got noticed by some of the best film-makers of the industry. Awards are definitely rewarding because it just shows that one’s work has been appreciated by either the whole of India and by the industry stalwarts and I’m thrilled about my performances being highlighted. As an actor, I can only aspire to do better from here on. I want to compete with myself and do better with each film."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has 'Durgavati' and Ekta Kapoor’s 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' in her kitty. She also has 'Badhaai Do' besides Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht.