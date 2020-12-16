I want to have a fully sustainable garden at my home: Manushi Chhillar

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is raising her voice for social good. The stunner is making her debut in 'Prithviraj' opposite Akshay Kumar. Manushi, who runs a non-profit, Project Shakti, that works towards menstrual hygiene among women in India, has also taken a keen interest in understanding more about sustainable living.

When she is not shooting, Manushi Chhillar’s pet project is to turn her terrace into a sustainable garden.

“I want to have a fully sustainable garden at my home because I think the future of complex, modern society will be all about self-sustenance and environmental-friendly living. I have started planting different kinds of trees at my home and I can’t wait to see it all come together. My dream garden is actually at a very nascent stage currently and it will take months of work for me to slowly bring it together,” said the young beauty, as she gives a sneak peek of her home garden.

Manushi, who is a vegetarian, wants to grow fruits and vegetables in the coming months in her home garden! “Since I’m a vegetarian, this garden will definitely be at play for home garden to table concept of living. I want to grow several varieties of fruits and vegetables in the near future and I’m quite excited to take on this journey of learning more about organic, sustainable living,” she added.