Upendra Limaye

I wanted to be a cricketer: Upendra Limaye

Limaye had won the National Film Award for his role in the 2009 Marathi film "Jogwa".

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye says his dream was to be a cricketer but his parents didn't allow him to take up the sport.

"I wanted to be a cricketer but my parents didn't allow me to pursue that and they wanted me to make a career in kabaddi. Later, I realised that the financial problem in my family was the real hurdle because of which my father said no to me for chasing cricket as a career option," he said. 

"That's when I decided to take up acting as a fulltime profession and took admission in an acting college in Pune. 'Chandni Bar' was my first commercially hit film," the actor said on "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Limaye had won the National Film Award for his role in the 2009 Marathi film "Jogwa".

 

Upendra LimayecricketerMarathi actor
