'I was in tears when I first read the script', Prateik Babbar on playing a migrant worker in India Lockdown

India Lockdown Release Date: Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles, the film is all set to stream on ZEE5 from December 2, 2022.

New Delhi: The next ZEE5 original movie India Lockdown's trailer released a few days ago. The movie explores the effects of the pandemic on Indian citizens' daily life. The film throws the light on all the people whose lives were affected massively during this phase. Actor Prateik Babbar openly talked about what it was like to put himself in the position of a migrant worker.  

After the trailer of India Lockdown was released Prateik Babbar received the highest amount of praise for his unusual avatar as a daily wage worker.

Talking about which Prateik said, "I was in tears when I first read the script. My character, a migrant worker, has his life suddenly come to a standstill and must decide whether to try to exist in a city far from home or return home and live within his means. We had a lot of prep going for this character. I met a few migrant workers too and had a heart to heart conversation with them to understand  their life in order to play Madhav".

Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles, the film is all set to stream on ZEE5 from December 2.

 

