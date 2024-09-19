'I Wear It As A Medal Of Honour': Vijay Varma On His Role In 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

New Delhi: Vijay Varma's portrayal of Captain Devi Sharan in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ has garnered significant acclaim, as his nuanced performance as the real-life hero amidst a star-studded cast, has resonated deeply with audiences, who have shown considerable appreciation for his role.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and based on Captain Devi Sharan’s memoir, the series centers around the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814.

In a recent conversation, Vijay Varma shared his reflections on his evolving career and future ambitions. He expressed a sense of readiness to take on leading roles, stating, "Going forward, I am looking primarily towards central roles, as I’ve had stints with ensemble casts. I want to do something where I have a lot more responsibility.” Regarding his role in ‘IC 814’, he added, "I wear it as a medal of honour, it’s special because of the talent involved and [the fact that] it’s a retelling of a story from a crucial point in our history.”

Vijay Varma recently engaged in a conversation with real-life Hero Captain Devi Sharan, Who shared his experience during the IC 814 Hijacking in December 1999.

Reflecting on his early career, Varma noted, "I played the lead role in my first film, but it was never released. Then I really had to find my own ground and started with supporting roles." He concluded by saying, "I’m looking at theatrical films and roles that will push me. The story should connect with a larger audience — if not the largest.”

Vijay Varma is set to star in his next project, the highly anticipated series 'Matka King,' exploring Mumbai's 1960s gambling scene.

'IC 814' season 1 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.