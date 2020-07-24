I will celebrate you and your love, says Rhea Chakraborty as Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' premieres tonight!

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' is being massively promoted by celebrities online, showering their support to the makers. The film is releasing tonight at 7.30 pm on Disney+Hotstar. Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media and shared a heartfelt thought on Sushant's release.

She wrote: It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you

You are here with me , I know you are ....

I will celebrate you and your love,

The Hero of my life ..

I know you will be watching this with us

'Dil Bechara' marks the debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as a filmmaker and actress Sanjana Sanghi. Several celebs have been promoting the movie, urging everyone to watch it together from their homes.

Rhea has been the receiving end of fans, who have trolled her massively on social media after Sushant's demise.

The actress had previously urged Home Minister, requesting for a CBI probe.