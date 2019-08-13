close

Liam Hemsworth

I wish happiness for Miley Cyrus: Liam Hemsworth writes after split

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got married in December last year, but decided to separate within seven months of marriage. Liam also clarified that he has not spoken about his separation to any media outlet.

I wish happiness for Miley Cyrus: Liam Hemsworth writes after split
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@liamhemsworth

Los Angeles: After breaking up with singer-actress Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth wishes "health" and "happiness" to his former wife.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Liam and Miley got married in December last year, but decided to separate within seven months of marriage. 

Liam also clarified that he has not spoken about his separation to any media outlet.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and love, the "Paranoia" actor added.

