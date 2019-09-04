I wish to work with Rajkummar Rao in a film: Sanya Malhotra

close

Sanya Malhotra

"Dangal" fame actress Sanya Malhotra says she wants to work with National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao in a feature film.

Mumbai: "Dangal" fame actress Sanya Malhotra says she wants to work with National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao in a feature film.

"He is such a cool co-actor and people are saying we look nice together on-screen. I so wish somebody cast us together in a film," Sanya told IANS. The two actors recently shared screen space in an ad-film. 

Sanya added: "He is such a good actor and I admire him as an audience, so it would be so much fun to work with him. During the ad shoot, I was singing so ‘besura' that everyone including Raj were laughing! We really had a fun time together," shared the actress who has impressed with her roles in "Photograph" and "Badhaai Ho".

 

