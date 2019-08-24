I wish you were here everyday: Priyanka Chopra posts emotional note on dad's birth anniversary

close

Global icon Priyanka Chopra posted an emotional note for her father Ashok Chopra, remembering him on his birth anniversary. Priyanka shared a picture of her father smiling while a Bollywood song plays in the background. PeeCee lost her father to cancer six years ago in 2013.

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra posted an emotional note for her father Ashok Chopra, remembering him on his birth anniversary. Priyanka shared a picture of her father smiling while a Bollywood song plays in the background. PeeCee lost her father to cancer six years ago in 2013.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, PeeCee wrote, "Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday. In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings. Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. @siddharthchopra89 @madhumalati P.S. - the background song was one of dad’s favourites... one he always used to sing for mom."

The song that plays in the background is Dil Aur Mohabbat Kaha Se Layi from Sharmila Tagore starrer Dil Aur Mohabbat (1968). 

Once in an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka wrote, "His death has been a big blow. I still haven’t dealt with it. I don’t know if I’ve healed, but it doesn’t hurt either. I don’t think I have accepted it. I feel like I’m traveling all over the world, and dad will be home when I return. I think grief becomes your constant companion. You just learn to live with it.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink, which stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and helmed by Shonali Bose. PeeCee has also signed a film with Mindy Kaling.

