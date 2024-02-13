'I Would Love To Die Infront Of The CDs Of All My Films', Says 12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

New Delhi: Celebrated director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail stood as the roaring success of the year 2023! The film fronted by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar released in cinemas on October 27th, 2023 and ever since it's release, it continues to garner the love and praises from the fans and the audiences for its

storytelling, and the performances of the lead actors.

While the performance of the much loved film was the highlight, the script of Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed film also played a key role in the blockbuster success of the film.

Recently, the film completed the glorious 100 days run in the cinemas across the nation.

To commemorate the victorious run of the film in cinema halls, the makers reportedly hosted a special screening for the students of the film institutes and during the screening, it has been reported that Vinod Chopra had penned down 139 different drafts for the film before getting into the final script of the film. Among all the drafts that he wrote , those were rejected and written and then then re write and hence with this process he locked the final script of the film.

He even said at the event, "I had a dream that one day if I die, I would love to die infront of the CDs and DVDs of all my films"

Vidhu Vinod Chopra ended saying, "The one thing that matters is the intention, for which you're making a film and to what extent you're achieving that intention".

The film's subject and storytelling has restored audiences' trust in the extraordinary content from the Indian Cinema.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.