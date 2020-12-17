हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine in England, feels 'euphoric'!

After getting the vaccine, McKellen said: "It's a very special day, I feel euphoric!"

Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine in England, feels &#039;euphoric&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

London: Veteran star Ian McKellen has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and says he is feeling euphoric about it.

The 81-year-old star received the vaccine as part of the UK's priority category, reports dailymail.co.uk. The actor joins other stars in being vaccinated, such as Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall.

After getting the vaccine, McKellen said: "It's a very special day, I feel euphoric!"

"Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations. The take-up amongst the older generation will be 100 per cent - it ought to be – because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to – you're doing your bit for society," he added.

The actor continued: "Of course, it's painless… it's convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they've been working is a bonus. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine."

The actor was among the first groups eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the UK. He was eligible as an over-80-year-old. The age group, along with frontline healthcare and care home workers, are the first groups to be vaccinated.

He was given the first of two doses at London's Queen Mary's University Hospital.

 

