Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. 

Ibrahim Ali Khan bullies sister Sara Ali Khan with a special face expression and this pic is proof!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's adorable kids - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are popular on social media. The star kids have a massive fan following of their own and several fan pages are dedicated to them on Twitter and Instagram alone. 

Their videos, fun pictures - almost everything breaks the internet within seconds. Ibrahim recently shared a childhood picture of the two where he is clearly the naughty one. At least, his caption suggests so: The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Their 'knock-knock' home videos are fun to watch and define sibling revelry.

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. Younger brother Ibrahim is currently completing his higher education and is often seen playing cricket with his pals when in town. Ibrahim looks like a carbon copy of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and reminds us of his younger days. 

With focus right now on studies, guess there's still time before any major announcement regarding his movie debut is made official. 

 

