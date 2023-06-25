topStoriesenglish2626640
BOLLYWOOD RUMOURED COUPLES

Ibrahim Ali Khan-Palak Tiwari To Khushi Kapoor-AP Dhillon, Bollywood's Top 5 Rumoured Couples

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's rumoured match to Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillon's buzz, social media is filled with new Bollywood couples and fans cannot keep calm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Rumours of Bollywood beauties dating actors are making rounds nowadays. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's rumoured match to Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillon's buzz, social media is filled with new Bollywood couples and fans cannot keep calm. Check out the 5 most adored rumored couples in Bollywood.

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Even before the actress entered Bollywood, her relationship rumours with Ibrahim were all over the internet and their public appearances did add fuel to these speculations.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

Khushi Kapoor-AP Dhillon

Khushi and AP may be the newest couple on the block, the rumours started after the singer mentioned Khushi in his recent song. The singer’s recent released song ‘True Stories’ has a few lines that read, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor (When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor).”

Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda

These two are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies.' Reportedly, their romance started on the sets of the film and a source revealed that they were never trying to hide their relationship on the set and would often spend a lot of time together.

Navya Naveli Nanda-Siddhant Chaturvedi

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been making headlines with their alleged relationship. The buzz of their rumoured relationship has been out there for quite some time. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Disha Patani-Aleksander Alex

Disha Patani’s breakup news with Tiger Shroff shocked the netizens recently. But only after their separation news, the actress was started being spotted with a new man. This man is non-other than Aleksandar Alex.

