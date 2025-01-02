Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari Vacation Together In Goa? Get Spotted At The Airport

The buzz around Bollywood’s young and upcoming stars just got louder as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were recently spotted together, sparking speculations of a budding romance. According to reports, the two were seen at the airport, reportedly returning from a vacation in Goa.



Eyewitnesses claim Ibrahim, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Palak, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, appeared comfortable in each other’s company. While neither has confirmed their relationship, the sighting has fueled rumours about the two enjoying quality time together in Goa over the New Year break.

Both Ibrahim and Palak kept it casual yet chic at the airport. Ibrahim sported a laid-back look with a hoodie and jeans, while Palak opted for a trendy black body-hugging top paired with denim, exuding relaxed holiday vibes. Their chemistry didn’t go unnoticed by paparazzi and fans alike.



This isn’t the first time the duo has been linked. Palak Tiwari was previously rumoured to be dating Ibrahim after they were spotted together at a party earlier this year. While Palak brushed off the rumours at the time, their recent getaway has reignited the speculation.

Social media is abuzz with reactions, "They’d make such a cute couple!". "Looks like Bollywood’s next IT pair is here! "Vacationing already? Seems serious!"



Both young stars are poised for their big Bollywood debuts. Ibrahim is set to make his acting debut with Sarzameen alongside Kajol and it is slated to release in 2025 itself, while Palak, who impressed audiences in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is rumoured to have more projects lined up.

As fans eagerly watch their professional and personal lives unfold, only time will tell if there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye.