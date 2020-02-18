Iconic Bollywood make-up artist Pandhari Juker dies; Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala mourn demise

New Delhi: Iconic Bollywood make-up artist, Pandhari Juker, who worked with some of the best in the movie business breathed his last on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was 88. The film industry is saddened and shocked by the demise of a pioneer. They mourned Juker's death and extended their condolences on social media.

Several celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who got his first make-up ever done by Juker, son Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and mourned his death. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala amongst various others too were left saddened by Juker's demise.

T 3445 - Pandhari Juker , passes away, prayers, condolences .. ..

pioneer, iconic make up Artist, of Film Industry .. trained all the prominent makeup artists of today .. brilliant, professional and a most endearing personality .. my very first make up was done by him pic.twitter.com/skLeF0MWKM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

T 3445 - Pandhari Juker .. no more .. the Master, the Icon, the Ultimate make up artist .. passes away ..

He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them .. but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him ..

Prayers .. pic.twitter.com/zOk6Jx24DW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

RIP Pandhari Dada. The Godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He’ll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 18, 2020

My first makeup was done by dada, who is adored and respected by all.. there will be no one like him..we will miss you dada..was a blessing that you did my makeup amongst such great actresses #RIP #PandhariJuker #makeupartist #madhubala #MadhuriDixit #meenakumari #juhichawla https://t.co/vjCeKA6uXK — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) February 18, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari Dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan & many more. He made everyone look beautiful & elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 18, 2020

Many TV personalities also extended their condolences to the family of Juker. Popular make-up artist and Bollywood favourite Mickey Contractor mourned the demise of Juker and called him his 'Guru'. He shared a heartwarming post on social media remembering Pandhari Juker.

Pandhari Juker worked with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Abhishek Bachchan and several others in his glorious career as a make-up artist.

He worked in movies such as Chitralekha, Waqt, Chandan Ka Palna, Purab Aur Pachhim, Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, Deewar, Kranti, Lorie, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Parinda, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt: The Hidden Truth and Hum Pyaar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe amongst several others.

May his soul rest in peace!