Iconic Sarangi Virtuoso Pandit Ram Narayan Passes Away At 96, Leaving A Rich Musical Heritage

Renowned sarangi virtuoso Pandit Ram Narayan passed away on November 9 at the age of 96, leaving a profound impact on Indian classical music. Tributes poured in from across the nation, celebrating his unmatched contributions to the world of music.

Pandit Ram Narayan, born in 1927, was widely revered for his mastery of the sarangi, a traditional Indian string instrument. He received some of India’s highest honors, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, in recognition of his artistic excellence.

Maharashtra’s Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressed his grief on X, writing, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of internationally acclaimed Sarangi maestro Pt Ram Narayan Ji. Pt Ram Narayan took Sarangi to global heights through his masterly performances. The sound of his Sarangi touched hearts and heavens (sic)." He added, "In the true Indian tradition, Pt Narayan passed on the knowledge of Sarangi to numerous disciples from India and abroad. His divine music will live on for centuries. With his demise, an era in Sarangi has come to an end (sic)."

Sangeet Natak Akademi also shared a heartfelt tribute on X, saying, "Sangeet Natak Akademi and its associate bodies deeply mourn the sad demise of Ram Narayan, the renowned Hindustani musician and sarangi virtuoso. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, he passed away today. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ones and prayers to the Almighty to give them enough strength to bear this irreparable loss (sic)."

SPIC MACAY, an organization dedicated to Indian classical music, expressed their sorrow, stating, "SPIC MACAY family is deeply saddened at the passing away of legendary Sarangi player Pt Ram Narayan at the grand age of 96 last night. His artistic prowess was such that he had become almost synonymous with his instrument in the world of classical music (sic)."

Pandit Ram Narayan's pioneering work elevated the sarangi from its traditional accompaniment role to a distinguished solo instrument on global stages. His artistry and dedication to his craft inspired generations of musicians, leaving a legacy that will resonate in the world of classical music for years to come.