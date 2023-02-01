ICYMI: Aamir Khan Turns Photographer for Salman Khan, his Sister Nikhat, Mother and Family

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan recently turned a photographer for his family who met Salman Khan and the picture has now broken the internet. The photo was shared by Aamir's sister Nikhat Hegde on Instagram where Sallu Bhai can be seen posing with Laal Singh Chaddha actor's mother, sister and other family members.

The viral epic photo featuring Salman and Aamir has been re-shared by various fan pages on social media. Many commented on the picture and hailed their brotherhood. Also, a few days back, Salman Khan was spotted at Aamir Khan's house and paps on duty got a whiff of it. Soon, many videos and pictures flooded social media.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as an Afghan woman, who played Shah Rukh's foster mother. The film meanwhile is doing great business at the Box Office worldwide.

Aamir Khan was in news recently after he attended a wedding in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh where he danced his heart out with Kartik Aaryan and posed with Punjabi singer Jasbir Jaasi.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. After the film failed to meet the audiences' sky-high expectations, the superstar announced his brief break from the movies.